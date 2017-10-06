A rendering of what Lidl could look like if built at Sea Turtle Market Place on Hilton Head Island has been submitted to the Town.
Business

German grocery store turns its eyes back to Hilton Head Island

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 06, 2017 02:22 PM

UPDATED October 07, 2017 08:45 AM

Lidl, a discount German grocery store, is continuing talks about a Hilton Head Island store more than a year after it first submitted plans.

Conceptional drawings and site plans have been submitted to the town’s design review board, which will look at them Tuesday.

The plans call for the store to be built at the intersection of Mathews Drive and William Hilton Parkway in the Sea Turtle Marketplace.

The grocer, which competes with Aldi, opened its first 10 stores in the United States in June. Other South Carolina locations are in Spartanburg and Greenville, according to its website.

Overall the company plans to open 100 stores up and down the East Coast by next summer, the release states.

The company also had submitted plans in June 2016 for a location in Bluffton, along with plans for a Beaufort location earlier this year.

The grocer operates 10,000 stores in 26 countries.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

