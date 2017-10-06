You asked, we answered: What store is being built near the Sun City Hilton Head Publix?

Work has started on a new Petsmart location in Hardeeville, according to Jasper County officials.
The store will be next to the Publix, Jeffrey Barker, county building inspector and code enforcement officer.
A timeline for the store opening is unknown.
A call to Petsmart for more information was unanswered Friday.
Petsmart’s website does not list the site as a future location.
The company also is building a location at the new Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island. Its website shows the store will open Oct. 28.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
