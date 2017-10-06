Work on this new store has started in Hardeeville
Work on this new store has started in Hardeeville tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss
Work on this new store has started in Hardeeville tmoss@islandpacket.com Teresa Moss

Business

You asked, we answered: What store is being built near the Sun City Hilton Head Publix?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 06, 2017 2:18 PM

Work has started on a new Petsmart location in Hardeeville, according to Jasper County officials.

The store will be next to the Publix, Jeffrey Barker, county building inspector and code enforcement officer.

A timeline for the store opening is unknown.

A call to Petsmart for more information was unanswered Friday.

Petsmart’s website does not list the site as a future location.

The company also is building a location at the new Sea Turtle Marketplace on Hilton Head Island. Its website shows the store will open Oct. 28.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion 1:40

Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion
You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location 0:26

You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location
6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed 0:37

6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed

View More Video