Which candy do South Carolina residents buy the most of at Halloween?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

October 05, 2017 8:38 AM

Candy Corn is the most-purchased candy in the state of South Carolina around Halloween, according to candystore.com.

The bulk candy provider calculated data from their own sales along with candy manufactures to rank the candy purchased the most in all 50 states, according to a release by the company.

About 114,000 pounds of Candy Corn are purchased in the state around the holiday, the report states.

Skittles came in second with 98,000 pounds purchased and Hot Tamales third with 41,000 pounds bought, according to the data.

Other states that enjoy Candy Corn are Alabama, Michigan, New Mexico and Idaho.

Source: CandyStore.com.

