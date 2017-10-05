Breakfast joint plans second Beaufort County location

The Cracked Egg in Port Royal only opened in April but is already a hotspot for breakfast in the area. Now, a second location in Beaufort is in the works.
Restaurant owner Zack Manley said he plans to open his second location on Boundary Street in Beaufort during mid- to late-November.
“The menu is designed to be extremely simple,” Manley said. “I try to keep produce as local as I can as much as possible.”
Many items on the menu come from his grandma’s cookbook, Manley said. He said breakfast lunch and dinner are served all day long.
“People come in and get a Philly cheesesteak with a side of pancakes,” Manley said.
Events also are often held at the location, such as bonfires and entertainment, Manley said. The same ideas will be continued at new locations.
Manley said he is in the works of finding a location in Bluffton and one in Savannah. He said he plans to open both next year.
The Port Royal location is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
It is at 1638 Paris Ave.
For more information, call 843-379-0348.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments