This Ridgeland business wants to fill a 53-foot shipping container with supplies for Puerto Rico. Here’s how to donate.

NRAM Collision Center in Ridgeland is trying to fill up a 53-foot shipping container with supplies to help with Puerto Rico’s recovery after Hurricane Maria, the business said in a news release.
Local residents can bring items to the Peacock Auto Mall, formerly the New River Auto Mall, at 1667 N. Okatie Highway, until Oct. 12, the release said. Wish list items include nonperishable foods, general medical supplies and hygiene items, flashlights, batteries, insect repellent, garbage bags, camping cots, canned dog and cat food, and gas generators. Cash donations also are being accepted.
“One of our technicians at the Collision Center, Pedro Coriano, has three family members who lost their homes in Puerto Rico. At Peacock Automotive, we support all of our team members and their families, and we hope the community will rally to support this cause as well,” said. Joanie Iaco, NRAM Collision Center manager.
The collections are being organized by Coriano’s church, El Santuario de Savannah. Once filled, the trailer will be shipped to Puerto Rico through the Port of Savannah.
For more information on the donation drive, visit www.facebook.com/iglesiaelsantuariodesavannah.
