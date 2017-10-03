Golf cart shop to celebrate its opening in Old Town Bluffton this week

Three D Golf Cars will open its second location, Old Towne Golf Cars, on Friday at 200 Bluffton Road, according to a release from the business.
A brand new showroom featuring street-legal low-speed vehicles will be opened at the site, according to the release. The company’s current location at 159 Burnt Church Road will continue to offer repair service.
The release states the business services all brands of golf carts and is an authorized dealer of Tomberlin Golf Carts.
A grand opening and ribbon-cutting will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. The business will donate $50 to Bluffton High School’s JROTC program for every pre-order or purchase of a golf cart on Friday.
For more information call 843-837-3355.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments