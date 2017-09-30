stock image
stock image

Business

Sorry, Beaufort County. No pumpkins at Dempsey Farms this year

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 30, 2017 5:51 PM

Dempsey Farms, on St. Helena Island, has shut down for the pumpkin season citing weather for destroying the crop.

The local favorite farm said it could open again in late October with other types of vegetables, via an answering machine recording.

It does not specific which weather conditions caused the loss of the crop.

An early Strawberry season followed by a frost caused the farm to also lose a significant portion of its Strawberries earlier this year.

Dempsey Farms is located at 1576 Sea Island Parkway.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location

You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location 0:26

You're going to love this Hilton Head Island wine store's new location
6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed 0:37

6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed
These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma 0:45

These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma

View More Video