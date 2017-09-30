Sorry, Beaufort County. No pumpkins at Dempsey Farms this year

Dempsey Farms, on St. Helena Island, has shut down for the pumpkin season citing weather for destroying the crop.
The local favorite farm said it could open again in late October with other types of vegetables, via an answering machine recording.
It does not specific which weather conditions caused the loss of the crop.
An early Strawberry season followed by a frost caused the farm to also lose a significant portion of its Strawberries earlier this year.
Dempsey Farms is located at 1576 Sea Island Parkway.
