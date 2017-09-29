Sea Pines Country Club plans opening of renovated pub and grille

Blue Heron Pub and Grille at Sea Pines Country Club on Hilton Head Island will reopen Oct. 11 after undergoing extensive renovations and an expansion.
“The expansion of the Grille will give members a more relaxed option after a round of golf or a game of tennis,” Robbie Ames, general manager and chief operating officer, said in a news release.
The 6,250-square-foot casual restaurant will feature views of the marsh and, from its screened-in outdoor patio, views of the course’s signature 18th hole.
Executive chef Brian Coseo has created a new Lowcountry-inspired menu.
The expansion and renovation of the Blue Heron Pub and Grille is part of Sea Pines Country Club’s $2.7 million plan to refresh the clubhouse, the release states.
A $450,000 indoor and outdoor pool renovation was completed in April — which included modernizing the existing indoor saline pool, the 24-meter outdoor pool, the spa and deck, and building a new children’s splash pool.
The second phase of renovation will include an upgrade and expansion of the club’s fitness center, the release said. The fitness center will nearly double in size with new locker rooms and equipment.
More than 850 families own memberships to the club, which is a separate and private entity from the Sea Pines Resort and Sea Pines Community Services Associates, the release states. The clubhouse was built in 1991 and has undergone several renovations, with the latest in 2011.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments