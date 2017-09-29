A new boating shop is opening on Hilton Head. Here’s how you can land free gift cards.

West Marine will host a full day of events in celebration of its grand-opening Saturday on Hilton Head Island.
The water outfitter will open its new 13,000-square-foot store at 8 a.m. at 430 William Hilton Parkway in Sea Turtle Marketplace. The store is giving away gift cards worth anywhere from $5 to $100 to the first 100 customers who come through the doors.
Lowcountry boil by Roy’s Place and Hilton Head Ice Cream will be handed out from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the store. Entertainment will include music from Positive Vibration Steel Drum Band and children’s activities such as knot-tying, coloring, puzzles and other giveaways.
The store will donate 10 percent of its sales Saturday up to $5,000 to local charities including Coastal Discovery Museum, The Outside Foundation and Hilton Head Island Community Sailing. Money will also be donated to the West Marine BlueFuture charity.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments