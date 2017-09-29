Will this seven-county economic group mean more high-paying jobs for Beaufort County?

In a quest to bring high paying jobs to the area, Beaufort County, along with the Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation, joined the SouthernCarolina Regional Economic Development Alliance earlier this week, according to a news release from the group.
“SouthernCarolina Alliance will provide economic support services to Beaufort County through a regional strategy based on the assets of Beaufort County and the region,” the release said.
Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper counties are members of the alliance.
According to SouthernCarolina president Danny Black, Beaufort County is positioned for growth, and the focus will be on recruiting industries that will bring high-paying jobs to the area, the release said.
Beaufort County Economic Development Corporation said, “With the range of assets throughout the counties and a regional approach, we will have a greater impact in marketing Beaufort internationally.”
Beaufort County has not participated in a regional economic partnership since the Lowcountry Economic Alliance dissolved in 2014.
