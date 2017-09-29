Friday is National Coffee Day
Business

Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals in Beaufort County

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

September 29, 2017 8:51 AM

Today is National Coffee Day!

Here are some local specials to make your morning — or afternoon, or evening — cup just a little but sweeter:

City Java & News

Beaufort

Buy one fall-inspired drink and get a second for half off.​

Common Ground

Beaufort

5 percent off a small coffee until noon.

Corner Perk Cafe

Bluffton

Half off specials on coffee.

Dunkin Donuts

Locations in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Hardeeville

At participating locations, buy a medium or larger cup of coffee and get a second one free.

Java Burrito

Hilton Head Island

Buy one coffee and get a second one free.

McDonald’s

Locations in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Hardeeville, Ridgeland

At participating locations, get any small McCafe drink for $2.

Pluff Mudd Coffee Co.

Port Royal

Buy one cup of drip coffee and get a second one free.

Know of any other coffee deals in the area? Email lwilson@islandpacket.com.

