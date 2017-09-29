Celebrate National Coffee Day with these deals in Beaufort County

Today is National Coffee Day!
Here are some local specials to make your morning — or afternoon, or evening — cup just a little but sweeter:
City Java & News
Buy one fall-inspired drink and get a second for half off.
Common Ground
5 percent off a small coffee until noon.
Corner Perk Cafe
Half off specials on coffee.
Dunkin Donuts
Locations in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Hardeeville
At participating locations, buy a medium or larger cup of coffee and get a second one free.
Java Burrito
Buy one coffee and get a second one free.
McDonald’s
Locations in Beaufort, Bluffton, Hilton Head, Hardeeville, Ridgeland
At participating locations, get any small McCafe drink for $2.
Pluff Mudd Coffee Co.
Buy one cup of drip coffee and get a second one free.
Know of any other coffee deals in the area? Email lwilson@islandpacket.com.
