Are you good at yodeling? Check out this Bluffton Brewery Oktoberfest anyway

If you have a snazzy outfit to celebrate Oktoberfest or you just like drinking beer you will want to check out this celebration at Southern Barrel Brewing Co. starting Friday and running through Sunday.
Here is everything you need to know about the schedule of events:
Friday
▪ 4 p.m. Tap the Firkin with 50 beer steins available.
Saturday
▪ 11:30 a.m. doors open
▪ noon welcome and raffle tickets start being drawn. Prizes given away throughout the day will include beer steins, growlers, gift certificates and Southern Barrel apparel.
▪ 1 p.m. Co-ed Beer Stein Hold competition
▪ 2 p.m. Yodeling contest
▪ 3 p.m. Ladies Beer Stein Hold competition
▪ 4 p.m. Men’s Beer Stein Hold competition
▪ 5 p.m. Costume Contest
▪ 6 p.m. Yodeling Contest
▪ 7 p.m. Beer Trivia with Hodge
▪ 7:30 p.m. Sign up for Cornhole Tournament opens
▪ 8 p.m. Cornhole Tournament starts
▪ 10 p.m. Kitchen closes
Sunday
▪ 11:30 a.m. open
▪ 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. brunch specials including mimosas and beermosas.
▪ Noon to 3 p.m. Sarah Poole playing music on the patio
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
