Beaufort County residents use credit cards more. But is this a bad thing?

When it comes to credit card debt, there’s good news and bad news for Beaufort County residents.
The bad first: Beaufort County residents carried the most credit card debt per capita in a study that included 10 South Carolina counties, according to financial technology company SmartAsset.
The company used Census Bureau information along with data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and ESRI, a geographic information company, to come up with its figures.
Here’s the good news: When Beaufort County’s per capita income and wealth were factored in, the county’s residents got the lowest — the best — score on the debt index. SmartAsset says the number is an indication that residents will be able to pay off their debt and provides a broader picture of an area’s financial stability.
Here’s the breakdown of the 10 counties analyzed:
County
Income
Wealth
Credit Card Debt
Credit Card Debt as % of Income
Credit Card Debt as % of Wealth
Credit Card Debt Index
Union County
$19,087
$16,826
$1,268
6.6 %
7.5 %
91.37
Calhoun County
$24,900
$20,670
$1,677
6.7 %
8.1 %
90.32
Laurens County
$20,072
$18,786
$1,564
7.8 %
8.3 %
87.83
Newberry County
$21,267
$25,669
$1,918
9.0 %
7.5 %
86.61
Clarendon County
$18,535
$17,800
$1,557
8.4 %
8.8 %
85.95
Darlington County
$19,810
$16,368
$1,572
7.9 %
9.6 %
85.60
Oconee County
$24,666
$23,957
$2,129
8.6 %
8.9 %
85.26
Hampton County
$20,046
$13,436
$1,474
7.3 %
11.0 %
84.73
Colleton County
$19,015
$15,807
$1,609
8.5 %
10.2 %
83.66
Beaufort County
$32,401
$41,313
$3,336
10.3 %
8.1 %
83.07
South Carolina
$21,603
$17,967
$2,046
9.3 %
12.1 %
