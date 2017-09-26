More Videos

These two Hilton Head resorts have closed after Tropical Storm Irma

Meet the singing Parris Island drill instructor

Waves from Hurricane Maria arrive on Hilton Head's beaches

Recognize these men? Police looking for men who broke into Hilton Head CVS

Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---'

Police suspect foul play in disappearance of 11-month-old baby

'Like a fairy tale come true': May River Montessori co-founder talks 30 years in operation

Beaufort County Dixie Boys celebrate their championship

Tastes like 'dirty ocean' or 'Earth oysters'? Northerners, southerners try Lowcountry boiled peanuts

Drone offers different look at the Port of Port Royal

  How to protect yourself against gas pump skimmers

    Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump.

Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video
Six credit card skimmers have been found at local gas stations in the past three weeks. Here are some tips on what to look for to protect yourself against fraud when paying at the pump. Ashley Jean Reese Staff Video

Business

Beaufort County residents use credit cards more. But is this a bad thing?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

September 26, 2017 10:36 AM

When it comes to credit card debt, there’s good news and bad news for Beaufort County residents.

The bad first: Beaufort County residents carried the most credit card debt per capita in a study that included 10 South Carolina counties, according to financial technology company SmartAsset.

The company used Census Bureau information along with data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and ESRI, a geographic information company, to come up with its figures.

Here’s the good news: When Beaufort County’s per capita income and wealth were factored in, the county’s residents got the lowest — the best — score on the debt index. SmartAsset says the number is an indication that residents will be able to pay off their debt and provides a broader picture of an area’s financial stability.

Here’s the breakdown of the 10 counties analyzed:

County

Income

Wealth

Credit Card Debt

Credit Card Debt as % of Income

Credit Card Debt as % of Wealth

Credit Card Debt Index

Union County

$19,087

$16,826

$1,268

6.6 %

7.5 %

91.37

Calhoun County

$24,900

$20,670

$1,677

6.7 %

8.1 %

90.32

Laurens County

$20,072

$18,786

$1,564

7.8 %

8.3 %

87.83

Newberry County

$21,267

$25,669

$1,918

9.0 %

7.5 %

86.61

Clarendon County

$18,535

$17,800

$1,557

8.4 %

8.8 %

85.95

Darlington County

$19,810

$16,368

$1,572

7.9 %

9.6 %

85.60

Oconee County

$24,666

$23,957

$2,129

8.6 %

8.9 %

85.26

Hampton County

$20,046

$13,436

$1,474

7.3 %

11.0 %

84.73

Colleton County

$19,015

$15,807

$1,609

8.5 %

10.2 %

83.66

Beaufort County

$32,401

$41,313

$3,336

10.3 %

8.1 %

83.07

South Carolina

$21,603

$17,967

$2,046

9.3 %

12.1 %

