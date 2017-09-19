Beaufort Inn wins top honor in Coastal Living competition

Anchorage 1770, located in Beaufort, had not only been named “Best Seaside Inn” by Coastal Living but also “Best of the Best”.
The inn located in a 250-year-old federal-style manor won the magazine’s “Best Seaside Inn in America” competition earlier this summer — winning it a spot in Coastal Living’s “Best of Summer 2017” contest.
The magazine announced Monday that the inn won the entire competition to earn “Best of the Best of Summer 2017”.
“It was so much fun to see our readers engage with the competition every week to ultimately create a list of the best places, beaches and food of the summer,” Steele Marcoux, Editor-in-Chief of the COASTAL LIVING brand said in a press release. “I can’t think of a winner more deserving of ‘Best of the Best of Summer 2017’ than Anchorage 1770, with its charming design and easy access to historic Beaufort.”
National praise for the inn, which opened in 2015, isn’t a new thing. It has received attention from Southern Living, The New York Times, Garden and Gun, Conde Nast Traveler, Vogue and Tripadvisor in the past.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
