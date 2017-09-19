Looking for a cheap flight? Frontier to offer new service from Charleston to these three cities

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday that it will launch three new routes from Charleston International Airport next year.
The Denver-based airline will offer service from Charleston to Denver and Philadelphia on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday starting Feb. 20 and to Chicago O’Hare Airport on Monday and Friday starting May 11, according to the Charleston Post and Courier.
The introductory rate for the Denver and Philadelphia routes will cost $39, and the Chicago route will start at $34. The rates are good for 48 hours, but the seats are expected to sell quickly, the Post and Courier reported.
“We are excited to expand our commitment to the Charleston community with more low-cost flight options,” said Tyri Squyres, Frontier's vice president of marketing, in a statement.
In July, the low-cost carrier announced plans to expand into 21 new cities, including Charleston.
Squyres told the Post and Courier that support for the new route was so strong, the airline decided to add Chicago and Philadephia as routes from Charleston.
“We believe this announcement will help make air travel a new possibility for many people in our region,” Charleston International Airport CEO Paul Campbell told the Post and Courier.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments