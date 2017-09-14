file photo
What Sam’s Club gift did Tropical Storm Irma give us?

By Teresa Moss

September 14, 2017 11:25 AM

Those shopping at the Bluffton Sam’s Club won’t have to show their membership cards temporarily, according to a news report by Savannah television station WTOC.

Sam’s Club has temporarily waived the membership fee to help those affected by Hurricane or Tropical Storm Irma, WTOC says. For an unannouced period of time, everyone will be allowed to shop at the store along with purchasing gas, the station reported.

Membership fees will be waived at the following locations:

▪  Bluffton, 14 Bluffton Road

▪  Savannah, 1974 E. Montgomery Cross Road

▪  Pooler, Ga., 15 Mill Creek Circle

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

