Looking for a Spartina purse? Hilton Head Island has a store for that

Spartina 449 opened Thursday at Shelter Cove Towne Centre on Hilton Head Island.
It is the island’s first Spartina store.
The store will carry the full Spartina line, Jessica Maples, Spartina marketing and communications manager previously said.
It joins stores already open in Bluffton, Pooler, Savannah, Charleston and Highlands, N.C.
The Hilton Head store is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information call 843 342-7722.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
