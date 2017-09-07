Asian shares mostly lower on hurricane, North Korea worries

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, file photo, a miniature reproduction of Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" sculpture sits on display at a street vendor's table outside the New York Stock Exchange, in lower Manhattan. U.S. stocks edged lower in early trading Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, pulled down by insurers and other financial companies as investors weighed the prospects of big losses for the sector from Hurricane Irma. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo