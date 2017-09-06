Business

EPA says Oklahoma oil company's spill cleaned up in Houston

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 10:55 PM

HOUSTON

A spokeswoman for the Environmental Protection Agency says a 2,500-gallon oil spill at an Oklahoma company's Houston-area facility has been cleaned up.

EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman said the agency had closely coordinated with the U.S. Coast Guard, which reported the cleanup was completed Tuesday. An EPA news release sent Wednesday night did not include details about the spill, including whether it endangered drinking water or forced evacuations.

Magellan Midstream Partners spokesman Bruce Heine says his company reported the spill at its facility in the east Houston suburb of Galena Park on Sunday and has assisted in cleanup. Heine said the spill resulted from Harvey's strike on Texas.

One of the Tulsa-based company's pipelines near Bastrop, Texas, was accidentally cut in July. The resulting spill led to evacuations of nearby homes. No one was hurt.

