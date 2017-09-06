Business

French luxury giants sign charter to ban size 0 models

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 7:50 AM

PARIS

Two of France's biggest luxury conglomerates, LVMH and Kering, have joined forces with a charter to ban unhealthily thin models and protect models' wellbeing.

According to a statement Wednesday, the charter incorporates a new French law coming into force Oct. 1 that requires all models to provide medical certificates proving they are healthy to work.

While the French law says the medical certificate can go back two years, the LVMH and Kering charter requires the document to be no older than six months.

The charter also bans the conglomerates' brands from using female models below a U.S. size 4. A minimum body mass index requirement was initially proposed and then taken out from the finalized French law.

The two groups' brands include Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Marc Jacobs and others.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio
See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

View More Video