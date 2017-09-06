Business

Trump to pitch tax overhaul in North Dakota

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 7:50 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is promoting his tax overhaul pitch on a visit Wednesday to North Dakota.

On Twitter Wednesday, Trump says he'll "discuss tax reform and tax cuts." He adds: "we are the highest taxed nation in the world - that will change."

The president, who has offered few specifics on the plan, met with Republican congressional leaders Tuesday to discuss the tax efforts. Trump and congressional Republicans say they want to simplify the tax code, lowering the rate for corporations from the current 15-35 percent range, and bringing relief for the middle class.

At a rally near Bismarck, Trump is expected to promote the plan as a bipartisan opportunity. He'll be joined by North Dakota's Democratic senator, Heidi Heitkamp, who's traveling with Trump on Air Force One.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio
See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

View More Video