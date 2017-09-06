Business

New Anderson County plant will add 1,000 jobs

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 6:27 AM

SANDY SPRINGS, S.C.

An unnamed manufacturing company has bought land in South Carolina to build a plant that officials say will create hundreds of jobs over the next several years.

Anderson County Administrator Rusty Burns tells local news outlets that the company is buying more than 240 acres (100 hectares) from the county at the Anderson County Technology and Manufacturing Center in Sandy Springs. He says the manufacturing plant will be built for about $74 million and will create at least 1,000 jobs in the next four to five years.

Officials haven't named the company or what product it makes. Anderson County Economic Development Director Burriss Nelson says the company is "not a household name," but has a "great reputation."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio
See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

View More Video