Fake architect sentenced in 'Operation Vandelay Industries'

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 7:52 AM

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y.

A fake architect named Newman has been sentenced to 2 1/3 to 7 years in state prison for posing as an architect in eastern New York.

Paul J. Newman also was ordered Tuesday in Saratoga County Court to pay more than $115,000 to his victims in Albany, Rensselaer, and Saratoga counties.

Newman pleaded guilty in June to grand larceny and fraud after an investigation by New York's attorney general dubbed "Operation Vandelay Industries." Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office said Newman had rendered fraudulent architectural services since 2010. Victims included municipalities and businesses.

Schneiderman dubbed the operation to nab Newman "Vandelay Industries" in reference to a long-running joke on "Seinfeld" about a fictional company by that name. A character named Newman was Jerry's nemesis on the sitcom.

