Business

Ohio county refuses jail grant, fearing overcrowding

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 12:20 AM

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio

County officials in central Ohio say they won't accept an $840,000 grant from the state prison department because they fear the requirements could cause jail overcrowding.

The Springfield News-Sun reports Clark County officials say the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction grant would require the county to house people sentenced to low-level, fifth-degree felonies in local jails instead of sending them to state prisons.

It costs the state about $26,000 a year to house felons.

Clark County commissioners and the sheriff's office initially accepted the grant but then declined saying it could lead to a nearly 25 percent increase in the county's jail population.

Clark County Common Pleas Judge Tom Capper says the increase would create a "nightmare."

Ohio's 10 most populous counties are required to accept the grants.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio
See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

View More Video