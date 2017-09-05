Business

Vermont warns of Interstate 89 closures for bridge project

The Associated Press

September 05, 2017 12:16 AM

MIDDLESEX, Vt.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is warning motorists that Interstate 89 between Middlesex and Montpelier is going to be closed at night one direction at a time so construction crews can set the steel for a new bridge over the interstate.

The northbound closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 and last through Sept. 13.

The southbound closure is scheduled to run from Sept 14 through Sept. 21.

The closures will last from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m.

During the closures motorists will be detoured onto U.S. Route 2 between exits 8 and 9.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio
See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

View More Video