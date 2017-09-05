Vermont warns of Interstate 89 closures for bridge project

The Vermont Agency of Transportation is warning motorists that Interstate 89 between Middlesex and Montpelier is going to be closed at night one direction at a time so construction crews can set the steel for a new bridge over the interstate.
The northbound closure is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 and last through Sept. 13.
The southbound closure is scheduled to run from Sept 14 through Sept. 21.
The closures will last from 8 p.m. through 6 a.m.
During the closures motorists will be detoured onto U.S. Route 2 between exits 8 and 9.
