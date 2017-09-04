Business

Hyundai Motor's China plant halts again on supply disruption

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 10:40 PM

SEOUL, South Korea

Hyundai Motor Co. says its China plant has halted operation again on a supply disruption as diplomatic tensions between China and South Korea over a U.S. missile-defense system takes toll on its business.

One of the five China plants operated by its joint venture Beijing Hyundai Motor Co. stopped churning out cars Tuesday as a German supplier stopped component deliveries when Hyundai delayed payments.

The company is in talks with the supplier to resume operations as soon as possible, Hyundai's spokesperson said.

The latest shutdown is part of Hyundai's woes in China. Its car sales were nearly halved after Beijing expressed anger to Seoul over its decision to install the U.S. anti-missile system.

Last month, Hyundai's entire China production stopped for a week when it couldn't pay a supplier.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio
See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

View More Video