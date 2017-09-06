Business

Correction: Obit-Lillig-Patterson story

The Associated Press

September 06, 2017 4:43 PM

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

In a story Sept. 4 about the death of Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, The Associated Press incorrectly reported her age when she died. She was 59 years old, not 67.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, wife of Cerner co-founder, dies

Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, the widow of Cerner Corp. CEO and co-founder Neal Patterson, has died of cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jeanne Lillig-Patterson, the widow of Cerner Corp. CEO and co-founder Neal Patterson, has died of cancer.

Cerner says Lillig-Patterson died Monday, less than two months after her husband died of complications from a soft-tissue cancer for which he had been treated previously. She was 59.

Lillig-Patterson was co-founder of the First Hand Foundation, which provides access to health care for children. A foundation official says it has reached more than 300,000 children worldwide since it began 22 years ago.

She was the Republican candidate for Congress in 2004, losing to Democrat Emanuel Cleaver.

Cerner is a health care technology company with about 24,000 employees worldwide.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's

Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's 0:23

Fire at Bluffton Chow Daddy's
Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio 0:44

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio
See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

View More Video