Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Xiamen, Fujian province, China, Monday, Sept. 4, 2017. Russian media said Monday that Egypt has finalized a deal to build a nuclear power plant with funding from Moscow after nearly two years of negotiations. MENA via AP)

Business

Egypt finalizes deal with Russia for first nuclear plant

The Associated Press

September 04, 2017 10:53 AM

CAIRO

Russian media say Egypt has finalized a deal to build a nuclear power plant with funding from Moscow after nearly two years of negotiations.

The reports Monday came after Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in China, where they were attending a summit.

The nuclear plant will be built in Dabaa, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northwest of Cairo on the Mediterranean coast.

Egypt's presidency says el-Sissi has invited Putin to Egypt to mark the start of construction.

In 2015, Egypt signed an agreement with Russia to build a four-reactor power plant. It will receive a $25 billion Russian loan to cover 85 percent of the plant, with a capacity of 4,800 MW.

