Ships slowing in busy channel to protect endangered orcas

FILE - In this file photo taken July 31, 2015, an orca whale leaps out of the water near a whale watching boat in the Salish Sea in the San Juan Islands, Wash. Ships passing the narrow busy channel off Washington's San Juan Islands are slowing down this summer as part of an experiment to protect the small endangered population of southern resident killer whales. Vessel noise can interfere with the killer whales' ability to hunt, navigate and communicate with each other, so US researchers are looking into what impact the project will have on the orcas. Elaine Thompson, File AP Photo