Business

September 3, 2017 9:15 AM

Local fast food workers to strike for $15 minimum wage

The Associated Press
BOSTON

Cooks and cashiers from McDonald's, Burger King and other restaurants are planning to walk off the job to call for a $15 an hour minimum wage.

The protesters are also pushing for union rights for fast food workers and for a paid medical leave bill currently before Massachusetts lawmakers.

The Labor Day protest is set to begin at the Tremont Street McDonald's at 6 a.m. Monday.

The strike will be followed by a noon march from the Boston Common to Copley Plaza for a rally.

If lawmakers fail to act on the bills, the protesters are also backing two proposed ballot question which would raise the minimum wage from $11 an hour to $15 an hour and guarantee workers have access to paid family and medical leave from their employers.

