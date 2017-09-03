Rhode Island to receive $8M in emergency preparedness money

Rhode Island has been awarded nearly $8 million in federal money to pay for efforts to prepare for emergencies.
The money from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will be used to pay for items such as safety equipment and power generators, as well as for rescue and public safety training.
The State Homeland Security Program will receive $3.7 million to address terror attacks and other catastrophes. Around $3.3 million will go to state and local governments for emergency management. And more than $800,000 will go to port security.
U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a Democrat, says Hurricane Harvey illustrates why we need to invest in emergency response in every community.
The money will be administered by the Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency.
