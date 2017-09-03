Business

September 3, 2017 4:20 AM

Seoul seeks strong response to North Korea's 6th nuke test

The Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea

South Korea says it wants to answer North Korea's sixth nuclear test with the strongest measures possible.

South Korea's National Security Director Chung Eui-yong said Sunday that President Moon Jae-in will seek every available diplomatic measure, including new sanctions from the United Nations Security Council. He says Moon will also discuss with Washington ways to deploy the "strongest strategic assets" the U.S. has to completely isolate Pyongyang.

The president's office would not comment on it means by "strongest strategic assets."

The response comes in the wake of the North's confirmation that it has successfully tested a hydrogen bomb of "unprecedented" strength meant to be loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. The nuclear test triggered a strong earthquake.

Business