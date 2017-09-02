Lt. Gov. McKee hosts energy-shopping information sessions

Lt. Gov. Dan McKee says he's partnering with municipalities to help people shop for alternate electricity suppliers and save on their electric bills.
The state Public Utilities Commission has approved an electric rate hike proposed by National Grid.
McKee is encouraging residents to use Empower RI , the energy shopping website he launched with the state Division of Public Utilities and Carriers.
McKee worked with municipal leaders to schedule Empower RI information sessions at public libraries. The sessions are in Lincoln on Wednesday and in Pawtucket and Burrillville on Thursday. They're free.
McKee is planning for other sessions across the state over the next several weeks.
The rate increase is expected to increase monthly electric bills by more than 10 percent.
It'll take effect Oct. 1 and last through March 31.
