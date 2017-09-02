Business

September 2, 2017 9:16 AM

Lt. Gov. McKee hosts energy-shopping information sessions

The Associated Press
PROVIDENCE, R.I.

Lt. Gov. Dan McKee says he's partnering with municipalities to help people shop for alternate electricity suppliers and save on their electric bills.

The state Public Utilities Commission has approved an electric rate hike proposed by National Grid.

McKee is encouraging residents to use Empower RI , the energy shopping website he launched with the state Division of Public Utilities and Carriers.

McKee worked with municipal leaders to schedule Empower RI information sessions at public libraries. The sessions are in Lincoln on Wednesday and in Pawtucket and Burrillville on Thursday. They're free.

McKee is planning for other sessions across the state over the next several weeks.

The rate increase is expected to increase monthly electric bills by more than 10 percent.

It'll take effect Oct. 1 and last through March 31.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

More Videos

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

Pause
'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston 1:02

'It's going to be a restoration in faith': Beaufort woman on what she expects to find in Houston

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah 1:11

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 4:40

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

  • Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

    If you're looking for a place to eat this weekend you should check out the new gastropub on Hilton Head Island! Club Seats Grille opened on Thursday, watch the video to see what they have to offer.

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

View more video

Business