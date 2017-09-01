More Videos

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

Pause
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life? 0:41

Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life?

Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags 2:33

Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags

‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma 1:46

‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener 4:40

Game preview: NC State offers stiff test in USC opener

  • Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

    If you're looking for a place to eat this weekend you should check out the new gastropub on Hilton Head Island! Club Seats Grille opened on Thursday, watch the video to see what they have to offer.

Hilton Head pub offers gourmet sandwiches and amazing patio

If you're looking for a place to eat this weekend you should check out the new gastropub on Hilton Head Island! Club Seats Grille opened on Thursday, watch the video to see what they have to offer.
Delayna Earley Staff video