Vermont brewery offers hemp-infused beer

A Vermont brewery is offering a beer mixed with an unconventional ingredient: hemp-infused honey.
The Burlington Free Press reports (http://bfpne.ws/2vPuaK7 ) Long Trail Brewing Company has partnered with Luce Farm to make cannabidiol honey beer. The batch will be available at the Bridgewater Corners brewery over Labor Day weekend.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a chemical compound found in hemp. Hemp contains little or no tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the cannabis compound known for its psychoactive effects.
Joe and Rebecca Pimental, of Luce Farm, sell their CBD-infused honey at local farmers markets and stores near their Stockbridge property. The Pimentals say they thought partnering with a well-known brewery could help spread their brand.
Long Trail brewmaster Ian Harbage says he and his co-workers believe people will be excited about the new beer.
Comments