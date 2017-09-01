Greek economy expands for second straight quarter

An elderly woman shops at the main fruit and vegetable market in central Athens on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017. Financially battered Greece's national statistics authority says provisional data show the economy grew 0.8 percent in April-July 2017 compared to the same quarter last year. Greeks lost an average 40 percent of their income _ and pensioners suffered repeated pension cuts _ in an eight-year depression that slashed a quarter off economic output. Petros Giannakouris AP Photo