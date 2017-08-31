Hilton Head’s Chow Daddy’s restaurant gets its closeup on the Travel Channel

The $4 tacos were the star of the show when Hollywood met Chow Daddy’s on Hilton Head on Thursday, as a film crew visited the restaurant for the day to film a segment for the Travel Channel program “Food Paradise.”
Restaurant owner Price Beall said the the whole thing came about when some production people for the show were on vacation and ate at at Chow Daddy’s. “They loved it so much that two weeks later we got a phone call from their production company in Los Angeles and they asked if we’d be interested in doing a segment,” he said.
“Our tacos aren’t your traditional tacos,” he said, “They’re very tasty, very flavorful.”
The segment focused on two tacos, the fried chicken and pork tacos, with the crew focusing on how they are made from start to finish. Shooting began at 6 a.m. and was scheduled to finish around 3 p.m.
“We were just excited to be a part of it, and are looking forward to seeing it on television.” Beall said.
The episode of “Food Paradise” featuring Chow Daddy’s has yet to be scheduled.
