Hilton Head’s Chow Daddy’s restaurant gets its closeup on the Travel Channel

More Videos

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Pause
See how soccer ball juggling becomes part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant 1:11

See how soccer ball juggling becomes part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma 1:38

‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays 0:34

Louisiana kittens arrive at Hilton Head as shelters expect Hurricane Harvey strays

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort 0:50

Fundraising biking duo recall run-in with wildlife while stopped in Beaufort

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo 1:30

A tumultuous year for Wells Fargo

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 2:27

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

Hilton Head students offer hope to kids rattled by Hurricane Harvey 0:25

Hilton Head students offer hope to kids rattled by Hurricane Harvey

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic 0:26

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

  • See how soccer ball juggling becomes part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

    The $4 tacos figured to be the stars of a segment of the Travel Channel's program "Food Paradise" being filmed at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's, but a soccer ball juggling employee briefly stole the spotlight during Thursday's filming.

The $4 tacos figured to be the stars of a segment of the Travel Channel's program "Food Paradise" being filmed at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's, but a soccer ball juggling employee briefly stole the spotlight during Thursday's filming. Jay Karr Staff video
The $4 tacos figured to be the stars of a segment of the Travel Channel's program "Food Paradise" being filmed at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's, but a soccer ball juggling employee briefly stole the spotlight during Thursday's filming. Jay Karr Staff video

Business

Hilton Head’s Chow Daddy’s restaurant gets its closeup on the Travel Channel

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

August 31, 2017 3:10 PM

The $4 tacos were the star of the show when Hollywood met Chow Daddy’s on Hilton Head on Thursday, as a film crew visited the restaurant for the day to film a segment for the Travel Channel program “Food Paradise.”

Restaurant owner Price Beall said the the whole thing came about when some production people for the show were on vacation and ate at at Chow Daddy’s. “They loved it so much that two weeks later we got a phone call from their production company in Los Angeles and they asked if we’d be interested in doing a segment,” he said.

“Our tacos aren’t your traditional tacos,” he said, “They’re very tasty, very flavorful.”

The segment focused on two tacos, the fried chicken and pork tacos, with the crew focusing on how they are made from start to finish. Shooting began at 6 a.m. and was scheduled to finish around 3 p.m.

“We were just excited to be a part of it, and are looking forward to seeing it on television.” Beall said.

The episode of “Food Paradise” featuring Chow Daddy’s has yet to be scheduled.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See how soccer ball juggling becomes part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant

View More Video