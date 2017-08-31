See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant
The $4 tacos figured to be the stars of a segment of the Travel Channel's program "Food Paradise" being filmed at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's, but a soccer ball juggling employee briefly stole the spotlight during Thursday's filming.
Jay KarrStaff video
More Videos
1:11
See how soccer ball juggling became part of the Travel Channel's video shoot at Hilton Head's Chow Daddy's restaurant
1:48
Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home
0:53
Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist
0:50
Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’?
0:51
Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home
2:14
Want to try house-flipping? Here's what to know
0:53
How would you spend $650 million?
2:33
Why these Beaufort County residents want to ban plastic bags
0:49
What's the best kind of vacuum for allergy sufferers? The vacuum guru has some ideas
4:26
'Have a seat-o:' Watch this Port Royal business' hilarious parody to hit song 'Despacito'
0:48
Lawsuit tackles opioid addiction
2:01
How much money did BMX World Championships make for Rock Hill?
Hilton Head fifth-grader Christopher Nguyen was recently selected as one of 12 student reporters for TIME for Kids, a classroom magazine. While being interviewed on Tuesday, he revealed that he also records voice-overs for advertisements and showed off his voice-over voice.
Town attorney Greg Alford questions LMO official Teri Lewis about whether politics factored into her decision to grant a waiver to two connected properties on Heron Street, allowing them to function together.
NBA star Michael Jordan lived on Hilton Head Island from 1988-98 in a three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home in Wexford Plantation. The home has recently been put up for sale, so here is a sneak peek inside of Jordan's former Hilton Head retreat.
Kim Trouten and her husband Jack Trouten are renovating and flipping homes in Charlotte. House flipping is coming back to Charlotte, but there are potential pitfalls. It's not as easy as it looks on TV.