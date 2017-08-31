Business

Porter County seeking to have crumbling bridges repaired

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 7:43 AM

VALPARAISO, Ind.

Commissioners in Indiana's Porter County want to repair crumbling bridges over roadways.

The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports Thursday that the state has ordered 20 of 128 bridges in the county to be inspected once each year instead of once every other year.

The newspaper reports that none of the bridges pose immediate safety threats or require closures.

County commissioners are seeking $2.5 million from a $30 million capital projects loan to fix the worst three bridges.

Porter County Development & Storm Water Management Executive Director Bob Thompson says 12 of the 20 bridges have had weight limits placed on them.

He says the goal is to start work on four bridges by next summer, including three considered to be in the worst shape.

