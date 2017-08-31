NY comptroller sees bright spots in Finger Lakes economy

New York's comptroller sees some good signs in the Finger Lakes' regional economy.
State comptroller Thomas DiNapoli says the nine-county region that includes Rochester saw stronger job growth than most other parts of the state in science, technology, engineering and math employment. The Rochester metro area ranked 22nd nationally for so-called STEM job concentration.
The regional economy outside of the Rochester area is heavily dependent on farms producing milk, apples, grapes and wine, as well as tourism.
The region is home to more than 1.2 million people. The population has dropped by 0.4 percent since 2010, compared to modest growth in other parts of the state.
The nine counties making up the Finger Lakes region are: Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Seneca, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates.
Comments