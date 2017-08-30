Here’s when the record-breaking ship bigger than 4 football fields should arrive in Savannah

The Theodore Roosevelt, the largest container ship to pass through the Panama Canal and the largest to visit the East Coast of the U.S., is almost to the Port of Savannah.
The ship is enormous: 1,202 feet long, to be precise. That is as long as four football fields laid end to end. If you tipped the Eiffel Tower on its side, it could fit on the deck with more than a hundred feet left over. It is capable of carrying 14,855 shipping containers.
Originally expected to arrive on Thursday, the ship is now expected to arrive Friday afternoon, after a delay in leaving the port in Virginia due to stormy seas, the Savannah Morning News reports. A precise arrival time was not available. It will dock at the Port of Savannah’s Garden City Terminal.
Roughly 4,500 containers will be moved on and off the Theodore Roosevelt while it is docked in Savannah, according to the Savannah Morning News.
The public will not be able to visit the ship, but people are welcome to watch from River Street, according to a Port of Savannah official.
Following its stop in Savannah, the Theodore Roosevelt will move on to Charleston’s Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant over Labor Day weekend before heading to New York and New Jersey. It will then return to Asia, the Post and Courier reports.
