Business

Enter to win a Hilton Head vacation — deadline tomorrow!

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

August 30, 2017 9:32 AM

In 500 characters or less, write about why Hilton Head is your favorite island getaway, and you could win a vacation.

One person and a guest will win a three-day, two-night stay at The Inn & Club at Harbour Town, according to an online promotion by the Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce & Visitor and Convention Bureau, the Savannah/Hilton Head Island International Airport, and The Inn & Club.

To enter, one must live at least 50 miles from the island, be at least 21 years old, and submit an entry by Aug. 31, according to the contest guidelines.

Round-trip airfare up to $700 per person will be provided to and from the Savannah/Hilton Head Island International Airport. Transportation to and from the airport is also included.

“You’ll be immersed in the Island’s picturesque beauty — sunlight streaming through Spanish moss dangling from Live Oaks, the feel of pristine, white sand beneath your toes, breathtaking morning sunrises over the Atlantic Ocean and jaw-dropping sunsets over the intracoastal waterway,” the contest description says.

The winner must book and complete the trip between Sept. 5 and Nov. 16, according to the guidelines.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

