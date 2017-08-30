Business

Gilbert man gets prison term for defrauding former employer

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 3:13 AM

PHOENIX

A Gilbert man faces having to serve 2½ years in prison and pay restitution for embezzling over $710,000 from his former employer.

U.S. District Judge Roslyn Silver last week sentenced 47-year-old John David Veatch after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud in a scheme involving payment for fictitious parts from January 2011 through June 2013 when he was a manager for Linde Gas North America.

Veatch's plea agreement says he arranged for Linde to pay a company formed by Veatch for fictitious parts through another company that was unaware of the illicit scheme.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist
Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’? 0:50

Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’?
Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

View More Video