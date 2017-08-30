Business

'Drone Zone' in southwest Virginia gets federal grant money

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 1:26 AM

COVINGTON, Va.

An effort to convert a former primary school in southwest Virginia into a drone research and recreational facility is getting a boost.

U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the Appalachian Regional Commission had awarded the city of Covington $100,000 for what's being called the Alleghany County Drone Zone. A news release says that money will be matched with local funds to complete a feasibility study and a design, marketing, and business plan.

The Roanoke Times reports the facility would be a regional incubator. A grant application describes the Drone Zone as a public-private partnership that would serve "a niche market with drone racing, business startups and training."

