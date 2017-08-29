Business

Judge rejects Sarah Palin lawsuit against The New York Times

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 3:09 PM

NEW YORK

A federal judge has thrown out a defamation lawsuit that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin brought against The New York Times over an editorial.

Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Tuesday there were a few factual inaccuracies somewhat pertaining to Palin that were rapidly corrected. He says it may have been negligent but was plainly not defamation of a public figure.

The editorial titled "America's Lethal Politics" was published in June after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers in Virginia, wounding U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise.

The piece originally accused a Palin GOP political action committee of distributing a map depicting Democratic lawmakers beneath crosshairs before the 2011 shooting of Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords.

The newspaper issued a correction noting that the map actually showed electoral districts, not people, in crosshairs.

