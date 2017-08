Delivery without drivers: Domino's, Ford team up for test

This Friday, Aug. 24, photo, shows the specially designed delivery car that Ford Motor Co. and Domino’s Pizza will use to test self-driving pizza deliveries, at Domino’s headquarters in Ann Arbor, Mich. Ford and Domino’s are teaming up to test how consumers react if a driverless car delivers their pizzas. The car, which can drive itself but will have a backup driver, lets customers tap in a code and retrieve their pizza from a warming space in the back seat. Dee-Ann Durbin AP Photo