NKorea leader urges more missile launches targeting Pacific

A woman walks past a TV screen broadcasting news of North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby. The letters, left, read " North Korea Missile."
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.
Wong Maye-E, File
AP Photo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to journalists at his official residence in Tokyo after North Korea's firing of a projectile over Japan Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.
Kyodo News via AP)
People watch a TV screen showing a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, bottom center, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region. The signs read "North Korean missile flies with height of 550 km."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
People watch a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korea's missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region. The signs read " North Korean missile flies 2,700 kilometers."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
People watch a TV news program reporting a North Korea's missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region. The signs at left top read " North Korea fired a ballistic missile."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A man watches a TV screen showing a file footage of North Korea's missile launch, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region. The signs read " South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired a ballistic from its capital Pyongyang toward the sea around 05 o'clock 57min."
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) member stands guard as JASDF demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) member stands guards a JASDF demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) members demonstrate the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) members demonstrate the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
A Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) member stands guards as JASDF demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, speaks to journalists at his official residence in Tokyo after North Korea's firing of a projectile over Japan Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.
Kyodo News via AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to journalists at his official residence in Tokyo after North Korea's firing of a projectile over Japan Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an especially aggressive test-flight that will rattle an already anxious region.
Kyodo News via AP)
A man looks at a TV news program reporting North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby. The letters read " North Korea Missile."
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
A woman walks past a TV screen broadcasting news of North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
A teleconference is held at Hokkaido Government in Sapporo, northern Japan after North Korea fired a missile over Japan Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile traveled around 2,700 kilometers
1,677 miles) and reached a maximum height of 550 kilometers
In this Aug. 24, 2017 photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, a South Korean missile is test-fired at an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea has released footage of its own missile tests it says were conducted last week in a response to the latest North Korean missile launch that flew over northern Japan.
South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)
In this Aug. 24, 2017 photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, a South Korean missile is test-fired at an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea has released footage of its own missile tests it says were conducted last week in a response to the latest North Korean missile launch that flew over northern Japan.
South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)
In this Aug. 24, 2017 photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017, a South Korean missile is test-fired at an undisclosed location in South Korea. South Korea has released footage of its own missile tests it says were conducted last week in a response to the latest North Korean missile launch that flew over northern Japan.
South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)
South Korean protesters stage a rally against the deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system called Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD, near the Defense Ministry in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby. The signs read " Opposed the deployment of the THAAD".
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Japanese Air Self-Defense Force
JASDF) demonstrates the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
A staff of a Japanese newspaper hands out passer-by an extra newspaper reporting North Korea's rocket launch at a shopping street in Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Mari Yamaguchi
AP Photo
A journalist films a TV news program reporting North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
People walk by a TV news program reporting North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang that flew over Japan before plunging into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said Tuesday, an aggressive test-flight over the territory of a close U.S. ally that sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Shizuo Kambayashi
AP Photo
Lt. Gen. Hiroaki Maehara, the commander of the Air Self-Defense Forces, delivers a speech in front of Japanese Air Self Defense Force
JASDF) demonstrating the training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base in Fussa, on the outskirts of Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The pre-planned training took place the same morning North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
A mock North Korea's Scud-B missile, right, and South Korean missiles are displayed at Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch _ likely the longest ever from the North _ over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
A mock North Korea's Scud-B missile, left, and South Korean missiles are displayed at Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch _ likely the longest ever from the North _ over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
This Aug. 29, 2017 photo distributed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more ballistic missile tests targeting the Pacific Ocean, Pyongyang announced Wednesday, a day after his nation for the first time flew a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service.
Korea News Service via AP
Korean Central News Agency
South Korean army soldiers aim their machine guns during the annual Ulchi Freedom Guardian exercise in Yongin, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch — likely the longest ever from North Korea — over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Yonhap via AP
Hong Gi-won
North Korea's Kaepoong town is seen behind a North Korean military guard post, right bottom, from the unification observatory in Paju,in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch — likely the longest ever from the North — over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
A visitor uses binoculars to see the North Korea side from the unification observatory in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch — likely the longest ever from the North — over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
South Korean army's K-9 self-propelled howitzers move on the street in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch — likely the longest ever from the North — over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Lee Jin-man
AP Photo
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference in Tokyo. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that "all options are on the table" in terms of a U.S. response to North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan. President Donald Trump and Abe conferred by telephone over the latest missile test and how to response.
Shizuo Kambayashi, File
AP Photo
In this photo taken Aug. 28, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump said Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 that "all options are on the table" in terms of a U.S. response to North Korea's launch of a missile over Japan.
Alex Brandon
AP Photo
People pray during a religious service for peace on the Korean Peninsula near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch _ likely the longest ever from the North _ over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
People pray during a religious service for peace on the Korean Peninsula near the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean, officials said. The aggressive missile launch _ likely the longest ever from the North _ over the territory of a close U.S. ally sends a clear message of defiance as Washington and Seoul conduct war games nearby.
Ahn Young-joon
AP Photo
Japan's United Nations Ambassador Koro Bessho speak with reporters before attending U.N. Security Council consultations on North Korea, Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Japan's United Nations Ambassador Koro Bessho speak with reporters before attending U.N. Security Council closed consultations on North Korea, Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Russia's United Nations Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya, left, and U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley confer before a meeting of the U.N. Security Council on North Korea, Tuesday Aug. 29, 2017 at U.N. headquarters.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
This Aug. 29, 2017 photo distributed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, by the North Korean government shows what was said to be the test launch of a Hwasong-12 intermediate range missile in Pyongyang, North Korea. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called for more ballistic missile tests targeting the Pacific Ocean, Pyongyang announced Wednesday, a day after his nation for the first time flew a ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload over Japan. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the Korean Central News Agency via Korea News Service.
Korea News Service via AP
Korean Central News Agency
Comments