Police: 4 injured in crash involving backhoe

Police in New York City say four people have been injured in a crash involving a backhoe.
WABC-TV reports (http://7ny.tv/2vviq0g ) the crash happened in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx around 7 p.m. Sunday. Police say an SUV collided with a backhoe at a construction site on the Bruckner Expressway.
Four people were taken to the hospital. Police say one of the individuals involved in the crash is in critical condition while the others are in serious condition.
Police continue to investigate.
