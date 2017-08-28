The Latest: Report: 6 feared dead in Houston; van swept away

More Videos 0:51 Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home Pause 1:50 Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 0:45 Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 1:36 Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena 0:25 Reeves Ferry Landing flooding 1:53 People, dogs rescued from Texas flooding 0:33 Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 1:27 How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 3:04 Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee 2:59 These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful