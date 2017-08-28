Business

Bear season arrives in Maine, where hunters flock every fall

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 12:08 AM

AUGUSTA, Maine

Hunters are flocking to the woods of Maine to participate in the state's bear hunt, which is one of the key economic drivers of rural parts of the state.

The bear hunt begins on Monday and runs until Nov. 25. There are different parts of the season in which hunters can pursue bears with bait or hunting dogs.

Hunting with bait is allowed until Sept. 23. Bait is typically sugary human food such as doughnuts. Hunting with dogs begins on Sept. 11 and runs until Oct. 27.

Hunters can pursue bears without those methods during other parts of the season. They are limited to two bears per year, one of which can be caught by hunting and one of which can be caught with traps during bear trapping season.

